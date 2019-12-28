Saturday December 28, 2019-

Controversial Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has maintained that self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, is a Kenyan and he should be allowed in the country when he return on January 7, 2020.





Commenting on social media on Friday, Kuria maintained that Miguna is a Kenyan and he was issued with a Kenyan passport in Kisumu in early 2000s.





According to Kuria, he had confronted the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga in 2009 over keeping Miguna in his office yet he was not a Kenyan citizen.





However, the then prime minister argued the barrister was a citizen of the country and through the then Immigration Minister, the late Otieno Kajwang, he produced Miguna's Kenyan identity.





"In 2009, I wrote to then Prime Minister Raila Odinga alerting him that he was keeping in his office a Canadian citizen by the name of Miguna Miguna,"Kuria said.





"Through then Immigration Minister the late Otieno Kajwang said that Miguna was indeed a Kenyan and even produced a copy of his Kenyan passport issued in Kisumu," Kuria added.



