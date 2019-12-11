Wednesday December 11, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has once again lashed out at President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly resurrecting careers of dead politicians.





According to Kuria, Uhuru is trying to revive careers of dead politicians like former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, who was rejected by the electorate during the 2017 General Elections.





Kuria said political rejects like Kabogo have been speaking on behalf of Central Kenya residents yet they were shown the door by the electorate.

"When am asking about very serious matters like our coffee, am told to respect the President."



"And when you look around, those pushing the agenda are my political enemies like Kabogo," Kuria said.





The second term lawmaker asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to distance himself from the politicians, arguing that they are using his name to resuscitate their careers.





"I want to ask the President to stop being misled by people whose political careers are dead."



"You're not a political Lazarus."



"I think you're more intelligent than that."



"And the President knows where we've come from," he said.



