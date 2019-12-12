Thursday December 12, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointing Anne Waiguru as Devolution Cabinet Secretary in 2013.





When he was elected as Head of State in 2013, Uhuru appointed Anne Waiguru as Devolution CS.



She was also in charge of operations of the National Youth Service (NYS).





During her 3 year tenure, Waiguru, who is currently the Kirinyaga Governor, looted more than Sh 5 billion from the State run institution and she stashed most of the money she looted in her many foreign accounts.

Kuria said he sympathizes with Uhuru for entrusting his legacy on corrupt individuals.



He said this moments after Waiguru appeared on Citizen TV during an interview where she defended her meetings with ODM leader, Raila Odinga.





He took to social media and blasted her for the alleged involvement in the loss of funds meant for NYS.





“I sympathize with President Kenyatta. If there was a project that could have transformed Kenya more than the Big 4 combined it was the NYS as originally designed. The President meant well. Till he entrusted the program to a kleptomaniac harlot,” Kuria said on Thursday.



