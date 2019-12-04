Wednesday December 4,2019 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru’s husband, Kamotho Waiganjo has mocked Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, for threatening to impeach National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi for saying the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) should not be implemented in Parliament.





On Monday, Kuria, who is opposed to the initiative lashed out at Speaker Muturi for declaring his support for a referendum instead of a parliamentary process to implement the report.





“Why Justin Muturi would allow himself to be bribed with a tilapia meal by John Mbadi in Migori to rule out a parliamentary route for BBI is a mystery for me.”





“Today I will start collecting signatures to impeach him,” Kuria threatened.





But on Wednesday, Waiganjo asked Kuria to cool down and drop down the idea to impeach the Speaker.





"Sanctioning the speaker is not that easy.”





“You need a very high threshold.”





“I am not wrong two-thirds of the members of parliament.”





“I am not sure whether Moses Kuria can raise the two-thirds number of parliament and send Muturi home," Kamotho said.





Kamotho, who is a lawyer later called on Kuria to stop relying on myths and thresholds he can't meet.





In regard, he challenged his influence in the National Assembly which cannot meet the required numbers.





"Yes impeaching the speaker is very simple.”





“You need to raise a motion to impeach the speaker for a cause by passing the vote of no confidence having a reason for what the speaker has done to bleach his responsibilities.”





“Then you have to go to the floor to get a vote.”





“The speaker is elected by two-thirds of the house so to remove him in the same house in this political environment you gonna not have the two-thirds vote to remove him." he said.



