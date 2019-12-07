Saturday December 7, 2019- Gatundu South MP , Moses Kuria has

claimed that those who are surrounding the president were up to no good and were misleading him on a lot of issues facing the country.





Speaking in Maragwa, Muranga County, on Friday, Kuria said President Uhuru kenyatta’s advisers are witches and Pharisees who misadvises the president.





"I want to tell the president that he is surrounded by witches, false prophets and Pharisees who lie to him that some of us do not respect him," Kuria stated.





Kuria also reminded the president that he and other leaders sacrificed their time traversing the country campaigning for him.





The MP explained that they supported the head of state out of love and wondered who would dare tell the president that they did not respect him.





"We helped him form the government because we love him and you who claim that we do not respect the president, God is watching you,” he said.





Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi and PS, Karanja Kibicho are among Uhuru’s advisers who Kuria was targeting.



