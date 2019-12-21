Saturday December 21, 2019

-Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has asked Siaya Senator , James Orengo, to come clean on why he is representing Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director,

Daniel Manduku, who is being charged over controversial tenders worth Sh2.7 billion.





In a Facebook post on Friday, Kuria said Orengo is not actually representing Manduku in the case but ODM Party leader , Raila Odinga and his family because they are the beneficiaries of the said tenders.





"Dear SC Senator James Aggrey Bob Orengo. Exactly who is your real client at the Kenya Ports Authority? I don't believe in the conflict of interest theory.





"But I suspect Daniel Manduku is not your real client. Could it be that your real client is Rt Hon Raila Odinga and his family? Tuambie tu ukweli (Tell the truth) Jimmy. Nothing wrong with representing a client," Kuria shared on Facebook.





The MP's criticism came barely a week after Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji filed a case in court, to bar Orengo from representing Manduku over alleged conflict of interest.





Through Senior Assistant DPP Alexander Muteti, Haji claimed it was unacceptable for legislators to be allowed to represent people in court.



