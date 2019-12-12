Thursday, 12 December 2019 - Modern Coast Express Limited has announced it will refund customers after their 88 buses were grounded by NTSA following a grisly road accident.





The Thursday morning accident along Mombasa-Nairobi highway involving two Modern Coast buses claimed seven lives with 62 sustaining serious injuries.





As a result, the NTSA suspended the long-distance transporter’s operating license.





“Following the early Thursday morning crash involving two of their buses, the Authority has with immediate effect suspended the Company’s operator’s licence and initiated a thorough investigation into its safety standards and operations.









"The Company’s access to the NTSA portal has been deactivated to limit any activities on their 88 vehicles, as the investigation continues,” the NTSA said in a statement.





In a statement posted on the company’s official Facebook page on Thursday, the company said that it will issue the refunds beginning Monday, December 16.





“For those who had already booked to travel with us, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and a refund of the same will be initiated from Monday, December 16, 2019,” read part of the statement.



