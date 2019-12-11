Wednesday December 11, 2019 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has finally been released on a Sh 30 million bond or a cash bail of 15 million after spending almost a week in custody.





The Governor, who is facing charges of stealing Sh 357 million from Nairobi County coffers, was released by Anti-Corruption Magistrate, Douglas Ogoti.





In his ruling, Ogoti barred Sonko from accessing his office for the duration of the trial, unless accompanied by an investigating officer or any other authorized person.

Sonko has also been barred from commenting on the case on social media for the duration of the trial.





The Governor has also been asked to ensure that his supporters maintain peace.





This means that Sonko will no longer be the Governor and his position will be taken by Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Beatrice Elachi.





Elachi will act as Governor for 60 days and an election may be held to elect another new Governor of Nairobi.



