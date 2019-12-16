Monday December 16,2019

-Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has once again summoned Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, to explain how he amassed wealth totaling to billions of shillings.





In a letter to the governor on Monday , EACC said Sonko, who is facing a Sh 357 million corruption case, needs to shed the light on how he acquired properties and whether he has been paying necessary tax to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).





The governor is believed to own a long list of assets, from residential homes in some of Nairobi's most expensive addresses to a long list of high-end vehicles.





According to EACC, Sonko is believed to own at least 19 properties, 10 companies and 24 vehicles, in addition to having undisclosed amounts of cash in at least 15 bank accounts.





EACC documents shows that Sonko own a residential property in Nyari Estate, Nairobi, a residential property in Mua Hills, and Casuarina Bar and Restaurant in Buru Buru, Nairobi.





The governor also owns Club Wakanda in Westlands, Nairobi, A residential house in Buru Buru and another in Greenspan Estate, Nairobi. He also owns a house at Nyayo Estate in Nairobi.





The corrupt governor also owns a beach residential property in Kanamai, Kilifi, named Sonko Family Resort, a hotel in Kilifi known as Salama Maridadi Beach Hotel and Club Volume in Shanzu, Kilifi, which sits on an acre, and an acre of land next to it.





Others are two plots in Kwale, a corner plot next to Equity Bank, Kimeramera Hotel, a 2.5-acre beach plot and maisonette at Diani in Kwale.



