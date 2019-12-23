Tuesday December 24, 2019

-Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants have claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta

was not genuine in his push for conflict of interest bill.





During his Jamhuri Day speech on December 12th, Uhuru pointed out that a number of public servants had absconded their duties to focus on private practice thus influencing tendering decisions.





“The position is simple; you either serve the public in the role you signed up for or you serve the republic as a private practitioner. It is a profound conflict of interest to do both,” Uhuru said.





But in a fierce response on Saturday, Uasin Gishu Women Representative , Gladys Shollei, challenged the President’s family to also declare interest of conflict.





Shollei claimed Brookside Dairies, which is associated with Uhuru's family is currently the main milk supplier to all early childhood education centres in Nairobi county.





"Governor Sonko gave the contract to Brookside Dairies to supply to all ECD education centres in Nairobi County. It's owned by the Kenyatta family, it was even started by the Head of State himself when he was still a businessman,” Shollei said.





Shollei claims were echoed by Meru Senator, Mithinka Linturi, who also urged Uhuru to declare conflict of interest in banking sector.





“The other day, a private bank was given a waiver by the government thus occasioning loss of revenue to the State," Linturi said.



