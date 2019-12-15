Sunday December 15, 2019

-Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has commented about the new rap song by Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka that speaks about the ills bedeviling the country such as mega corruption and bad governance from our elected leaders.





The rap song titled Wajinga Nyinyi went viral on Saturday and many Kenyans supported the poetic song from the fearless Kenyan rapper.





In Wajinga Nyinyi, King Kaka fiercely calls out Kenyans and uncompromisingly highlights their perceived stupidity and hypocrisy when dealing with pertinent issues fracturing the society.





Commenting on social media on Saturday, Miguna, who is still in exile in Canada, supported the song chanting “despots must fall”.





“Yes, I fully support King Kaka's message in his powerful #WajingaNyinyi. #Wakeup! #RiseUp! #Revolt! #RevolutionNow!The #DespotsMustFall! Solidarity!” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.





However former Machakos gubernatorial aspirant, Wavinya Ndeti, through her press team accused King Kaka of character assassination.





“King Kaka must be called out, you cannot abuse elected leaders simply because you want to seek relevance, we must draw the line on content creation. You can actually pass your message without dragging anyone disrespectfully,” tweeted Wavinya, who is also former Kathiani MP.



