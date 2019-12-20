Friday December 20, 2019 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna , has announced that he will return to Kenya earlier than the planned date due to “public demand”





Last week, Miguna announced that he will return to the country on January 11th, 2020.





On Thursday evening, Miguna announced that he will be landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 9.25 pm via Lufthansa flight LH 590 and not on January 11, 2020 as he had earlier announced.

“Homecoming. Birthright, Constitutional rights, and court orders.”





“Change by popular demand. Arrival: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 9:25 pm via a Lufthansa flight LH 590,” the “General” tweeted





This would be the third time Miguna Miguna is attempting to return to his motherland following his dramatic deportation in 2018





Miguna Miguna’s troubles started when he presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, as the People`S President on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.



