Procurement Officer
Risk Manager
Position Scope
Reporting to the Finance and Administration Manager, the Procurement Officer will be responsible for procurement of goods and services for the Corporation in accordance with the relevant laws, manage physical facilities and outsourced services.
Responsibilities
- Formulation,
review and implementation of procurement policies and procedures;
- Participating
in the prequalification of suppliers;
- Reviewing
LPOs prior to dispatch;
- Sourcing
goods and services through tenders or any other approved method;
- Maintaining
of suppliers list and other relevant records as per established policies
and procedures;
- Participating
in planning and forecasting supplies requirements;
- Preparing
accurate and timely reports
- Ensuring
effective and efficient stationery stock control;
- Posting
of stationery issues and receipts into the ledger;
- Suppliers
evaluation in relation to deliver lead times;
- Overseeing
the deliveries of all procured goods and services;
- Ensuring
timely distribution of supplies as per requisitions received from users;
- Addressing
problems related to undelivered LPOs and services and escalating complex
issues to the supervisor;
- Act
as the Secretary to the Tender Evaluation Committee;
- Drafting
letters of offer/contracts Implementing awards;
- Preparing
tender documents for long term supply contracts;
- Handling
suppliers and other stakeholders inquires;
- Managing
relationship with, and performance of contracted service providers of the
corporation;
- Any
other duties assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
The ideal candidate must possess the following qualifications and competencies: –
- Bachelor’s
Degree in a business-related discipline;
- Post
graduate qualifications in Supply Chain Management.
- At
least four (4) years’ work experience in procurement.
Risk Manager
Position Scope
Reporting to the Managing Director, the Risk Manager will be responsible for assessing risks and implementing plans and strategies to minimize business losses.
Responsibilities
- Developing,
implementing and reviewing policies and procedures that reduce credit
risk;
- Designing
and implementing an overall risk management process for the corporation,
which includes an analysis of the financial impact in the corporation when
risks occur
- Analyzing
current risks and identifying potential risks that are affecting the
corporation
- Evaluating
the corporations previous handling of risks, and comparing potential risks
with criteria set out by the corporation such as costs and legal
requirements
- Preparing
risk management and insurance budgets
- Risk
reporting ;(informing the board of directors about the most significant
risks to the business; ensuring business heads understand the risks that
might affect their departments; ensuring individuals understand their own
accountability for individual risks)
- Explaining
the external risk posed by corporate governance to stakeholders
- Creating
business continuity plans to limit risks
- Building
risk awareness amongst staff by providing support and training within the
corporation
- Any
other duties as assigned from time to time
Qualifications
The ideal candidate must possess the following qualifications and competencies:-
- Bachelor’s
degree in Risk Management, Business Studies and Management, Finance or
Economics, statistics or any other related field.
- CPA
K/ACCA qualification is an added advantage
- Five
years’ work experience in a risk management in a financial institution
- Ability
to network and develop strong business relationships;
How to Apply
If you fulfil the above requirements, please send your application to the undersigned including a cover letter, CV, ID, testimonials, a day time telephone number, email address and three referees not later 31st December 2019. Hand delivered applications can be dropped at the Corporations Head Office Reception, County Mansionette Building 1st floor upon signing a delivery at that office.
MANAGING DIRECTOR,
MERU COUNTY MICROFINANCE CORPORATION,
P.O BOX 2564-60200,
MERU.
Meru County Microfinance Corporation is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Youth and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
Applicants should seek clearance from
- Credit
Reference Bureau
- Kenya
Revenue Authority
- Higher
Education Loans Board
- Criminal
Investigation Department
- Commission for Higher Education; for those with certificates from Private and foreign Universities
