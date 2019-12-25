Procurement Officer





Position Scope

Reporting to the Finance and Administration Manager, the Procurement Officer will be responsible for procurement of goods and services for the Corporation in accordance with the relevant laws, manage physical facilities and outsourced services.

Responsibilities

Formulation, review and implementation of procurement policies and procedures;

Participating in the prequalification of suppliers;

Reviewing LPOs prior to dispatch;

Sourcing goods and services through tenders or any other approved method;

Maintaining of suppliers list and other relevant records as per established policies and procedures;

Participating in planning and forecasting supplies requirements;

Preparing accurate and timely reports

Ensuring effective and efficient stationery stock control;

Posting of stationery issues and receipts into the ledger;

Suppliers evaluation in relation to deliver lead times;

Overseeing the deliveries of all procured goods and services;

Ensuring timely distribution of supplies as per requisitions received from users;

Addressing problems related to undelivered LPOs and services and escalating complex issues to the supervisor;

Act as the Secretary to the Tender Evaluation Committee;

Drafting letters of offer/contracts Implementing awards;

Preparing tender documents for long term supply contracts;

Handling suppliers and other stakeholders inquires;

Managing relationship with, and performance of contracted service providers of the corporation;

Any other duties assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate must possess the following qualifications and competencies: –

Bachelor’s Degree in a business-related discipline;

Post graduate qualifications in Supply Chain Management.

At least four (4) years’ work experience in procurement.





Risk Manager

Position Scope

Reporting to the Managing Director, the Risk Manager will be responsible for assessing risks and implementing plans and strategies to minimize business losses.

Responsibilities

Developing, implementing and reviewing policies and procedures that reduce credit risk;

Designing and implementing an overall risk management process for the corporation, which includes an analysis of the financial impact in the corporation when risks occur

Analyzing current risks and identifying potential risks that are affecting the corporation

Evaluating the corporations previous handling of risks, and comparing potential risks with criteria set out by the corporation such as costs and legal requirements

Preparing risk management and insurance budgets

Risk reporting ;(informing the board of directors about the most significant risks to the business; ensuring business heads understand the risks that might affect their departments; ensuring individuals understand their own accountability for individual risks)

Explaining the external risk posed by corporate governance to stakeholders

Creating business continuity plans to limit risks

Building risk awareness amongst staff by providing support and training within the corporation

Any other duties as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

The ideal candidate must possess the following qualifications and competencies:-

Bachelor’s degree in Risk Management, Business Studies and Management, Finance or Economics, statistics or any other related field.

CPA K/ACCA qualification is an added advantage

Five years’ work experience in a risk management in a financial institution

Ability to network and develop strong business relationships;

How to Apply

If you fulfil the above requirements, please send your application to the undersigned including a cover letter, CV, ID, testimonials, a day time telephone number, email address and three referees not later 31st December 2019. Hand delivered applications can be dropped at the Corporations Head Office Reception, County Mansionette Building 1st floor upon signing a delivery at that office.

MANAGING DIRECTOR,

MERU COUNTY MICROFINANCE CORPORATION,

P.O BOX 2564-60200,

MERU.

Meru County Microfinance Corporation is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Youth and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

