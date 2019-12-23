JOB TITLE:

BRANCH MANAGER (2 POSITIONS)

JOB REFERENCE: YTS/BM/2019

Job Description

The Branch Manager is responsible for the administration and efficient daily operation of a full service branch office, including operations, lending, product sales, customer service, and security and safety in accordance with the SACCO’s objectives

Responsibilities

Direct all operational aspects including service channel operations, customer service, human resources, administration, marketing and sales

Assess local market conditions and identify current and prospective sales opportunities

Develop forecasts, financial objectives and business plans

Meet performance goals and metrics

Manage budget and allocate funds appropriately

Bring out the best of branch’s personnel by providing training, coaching, personal development and motivation

Locate areas of improvement and propose corrective actions that meet challenges and leverage growth opportunities

Share knowledge with other branches and headquarters on effective practices, competitive intelligence, business opportunities and needs

Address customer and employee satisfaction issues promptly

Adhere to high ethical standards, and comply with all regulations/applicable laws

Network to improve the presence and reputation of the branch and company

Stay abreast of competition and provide reports on market movement and penetration

Addressing customer service issues as raised by members

Work closely with sales teams at the branch to supervise train and advise

Qualifications

Proven branch management experience, as a branch manager or similar role

Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices in channel management

Ability to meet targets and goals

Familiarity with SACCO rules and regulations

Excellent organizational skills

Results driven and customer focused

Leadership and human resources management skills

Relevant degree/diploma and certifications.

Relevant Professional Qualifications

Professional Membership(s) will be an added advantage.

Above 30 years of age.

DISCLAIMER

The above information on this description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by employees within this classification. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job.





HUMAN RESOURCE ASSISTANT (1 POSITION)

JOB REFERENCE YTS/HRA/2019

Job Description

HRM Assistant is the behind-the-scenes collaborator and colleague whose main job responsibilities is focused on helping HRM Manager accomplish HRM related tasks.

As the H.R. Assistant you are involved with nearly all programs and services that relate to Yetu SACCO’s human resources division. Beyond administrative tasks in HRM, your works involves and include supporting HR Manager in recruiting, hiring, training new employees, compiling performance reports, developing compensation and benefits information.

Responsibilities

Daily job duties and responsibilities include:

Answering employee questions

Processing incoming mail

Creating and distributing documents

Providing customer service to organization employees

Serving as a point of contact with benefit vendors/administrators

Maintaining HRMIS by updating and entering data

Setting appointments and arranging meetings

Maintaining calendars of HR management team

Compiling reports and spreadsheets and preparing spreadsheets

Recruitment/New Hire Process

Participating in recruitment efforts

Posting job ads and organizing resumes and job applications

Scheduling job interviews and assisting in interview process

Collecting employment and tax information

Ensuring background and reference checks are completed

Preparing new employee files

Overseeing the completion of compensation and benefit documentation

Orienting new employees to the organization (setting up a designated log-in, workstation, email address, etc.)

Conducting benefit enrollment process

Administering new employment assessments

Serving as a point person for all new employee questions

Payroll and Benefits Administration

Processing payroll, which includes ensuring leave and sick time are tracked in the system

Answering payroll questions

Facilitating resolutions to any payroll errors

Participating in benefits tasks, such as claim resolutions, reconciling benefits statements, and approving invoices for payment

Record Maintenance

Maintaining current HR files and databases

Updating and maintaining employee benefits, employment status, and similar records

Maintaining records related to grievances, performance reviews, and disciplinary actions

Performing file audits to ensure that all required employee documentation is collected and maintained

Performing payroll/benefit-related reconciliations

Performing payroll and benefits audits and recommending any correction action

Completing termination paperwork and assisting with exist interviews

Any other lawful duties as may be assigned from time to time by the CEO

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline. A diploma in HRM is a must. Five (5) years of Human Resources Management experience preferred. MBA (HRM Option) can be an added advantage Membership to HRM professional body also an added advantage Be between 30 – 40 years of age.

DISCLAIMER

The above information on this description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by employees within this classification. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job.





RELATIONSHIP OFFICER

JOB REFERENCE: YTS/RO/2019

Job Description

Yetu SACCO Relationship Officer is responsible for maintaining relationship with members and implementing member engagement program in their respective branches.

As a member of the branch staff, the RO is responsible for generating sales opportunities through a variety of techniques on liability and asset sides of the balance sheet.

RO position in the branch is a senior position contributing directly to the growth of assets, liabilities and membership.

Responsibilities

At branch level, generating leads and turning them into opportunities for member recruitment, savings mobilization and credit

Implementing member engagement program at branch level

Contacting potential members via telephone, email and face to face

Working towards Key Performance Indicators’ and revenue targets as set by the marketing manager and branch manager

Arranging meetings with prospective members and or institutions in order to demonstrate financial products and services

Negotiating periodic savings with potential members

Identifying opportunities for new business within the market.

Paying attention to competitors and their activities within the industry

Building long-term relationships with new and existing Members

Ensuring all administration relating to sales and marketing is completed effectively

Working closely with other departments and finding opportunities to cross sell products

Qualifications

Proven ability to drive sales, generate new business and manage relationships

Relevant industry experience ideally gained from a business in financial services

Confident and experienced negotiator able to drive revenue and recruit members

Ambitious, self-motivating and self-driven personality with a hunger for success.

A relevant certificate, diploma or Degree in a related field

Professional Certifications and drivers’ License – Class B are an added advantage

DISCLAIMER

The above information on this description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by employees within this classification. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job.





HEAD OF CREDIT (1 POSITION)

JOB REFERENCE YTS/HOC/2019

Job Description

The Head of Credit is responsible for planning and coordinating the SACCO’s Credit function. Specifically, the management of credit risk and maintenance of risk appetite levels defined by the Board of directors.

The Head of credit owns and is accountable for all SACCO’s credit risks arising from commercial credit activities and for maintaining risk tolerance levels for each credit portfolio.

Responsibilities

Lead in the development and implementation of Credit Strategy for the SACCO.

Provide oversight in credit risk management of the SACCO’S retail, agribusiness, asset-finance and SME loans

Provide guidance on credit portfolio re-balancing in line with Board approved risk appetite

Cascade the organizations corporate strategy into a departmental strategy and develop appropriate performance metrics applicable to the credit team

Provide leadership and management of the credit team supported by a team of portfolio and branch managers

Review performance of the credit management department

Monitor and ensure credit quality and help formulate credit policy and procedures

Develop and maintain controls for underwriting and loan administration

Qualifications

Have a relevant degree

Certifications in credit, accountancy etc will be added advantage

Be between 35-40 years of age.

At least six (6) years relevant experience in the same or related position in a licensed financial institution.

Possession of a Certified Credit Professional Certificate will be an added advantage.

DISCLAIMER

The above information on this description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by employees within this classification. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job.





HEAD OF ICT (1 POSITION)

JOB REFERENCE YTS/HITC/2019

Job Description

The Head of ICT is responsible for creating business value through technology, strategic planning of business objectives and ensuring the technology systems, policies and procedures lead to outcomes in line with business goals

Responsibilities

Leading in development and implementation of the SACCO’s ICT Strategy

Development of customer service platforms

Building capacity of ICT team and its personnel management and evaluate performance of the staff by conducting quarterly and annual appraisals

Supporting users acquire and implement business applications

Responsible for Supplier, vendor, industry regulators and consultant’s management in the ICT department

Ownership and accountability of Information risk management (IRM) as part Enterprise Risk Management

Development and review of Information System policies, strategies, and standards

Develop, review & monitor ICT annual budget and operating plan and handle technology futures and budgets

Provide technical advice on new technologies that are appropriate to banking services

Manage, develop and communicate disaster mitigation and recovery plans in case of system failure/malfunction in order to ensure business continuity.

Development and management of security of information and communication systems.

Ensure technology/documents/certificates/maintenance agreement/contracts related to IT, operations are evaluated, updated and processed accordingly.

Manage the ICT infrastructure of the SACCO through planning & organizing systems for efficient and effective business operations.

Participate in the purchase, installation, configuration of ICT Platform to ensure integrity, awareness, updates and security of all ICT Resources are in line with the society’s strategic plan.

Monitor the progress of the design, coordination, installation and commissioning of the various networks and systems.

Investigate, recommend and install enhancements and operating procedures that optimize network availability and reliability.

Prepare and submit daily, weekly and monthly reports to the C.E.O. or as may be required.

Any other lawful duties as may be assigned from time to time by the C.E.O.

Qualifications

Sc. (Computer Science, Information Technology or related field)

Knowledge of Operation of various Banking systems and dbases, Software development and Networking techniques

A master’s degree in ICT will be an added advantage.

Be between 30 – 40 years of age.

Profession Certifications in ICT is an added advantage

At least 5 years relevant experience in the same or related position preferably in a financial institution.

DISCLAIMER

The above information on this description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by employees within this classification. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job.

How to Apply

(in PDF format as one document) clearly indicating “Head of ICT” on the subject line rd January 2020 at 5.00 p.m. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted. Market yourself by sending a one-page cover letter about yourself and achievement to date together with your CV& a copy of your I.D. Cardclearly indicatingon the subject line recruit@yetusacco.co.ke on or before 3January 2020 at 5.00 p.m. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.

Interested candidates who meet the specified minimum qualifications are invited to apply as per the given instructions in the website www.yetusacco.co.ke quoting the job reference as the subject header.

rd January 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Applications that are incomplete, received after the due date or that do not meet the stated requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Forthe full job descriptions and specifications visit All applications should be submitted to the undersigned address or through recruit@yetusacco.co.ke not later than 3January 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Applications that are incomplete, received after the due date or that do not meet the stated requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Forthe full job descriptions and specifications visit www.yetusacco.co.ke

The Chief Executive Officer

Yetu Sacco Society Ltd

P.O Box 511-60202