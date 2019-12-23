JOB TITLE: BRANCH MANAGER (2 POSITIONS)
JOB
REFERENCE: YTS/BM/2019
Job Description
Responsibilities
Qualifications
JOB REFERENCE YTS/HRA/2019
Responsibilities
JOB
REFERENCE: YTS/RO/2019
Job
Description
Responsibilities
JOB REFERENCE YTS/HOC/2019
Job Description
Responsibilities
Qualifications
DISCLAIMER
JOB REFERENCE YTS/HITC/2019
Job Description
Responsibilities
Qualifications
JOB
REFERENCE: YTS/BM/2019
Job Description
The Branch Manager is responsible for the administration and efficient daily operation of a full service branch office, including operations, lending, product sales, customer service, and security and safety in accordance with the SACCO’s objectives
Responsibilities
- Direct
all operational aspects including service channel operations, customer
service, human resources, administration, marketing and sales
- Assess
local market conditions and identify current and prospective sales
opportunities
- Develop
forecasts, financial objectives and business plans
- Meet
performance goals and metrics
- Manage
budget and allocate funds appropriately
- Bring
out the best of branch’s personnel by providing training, coaching, personal
development and motivation
- Locate
areas of improvement and propose corrective actions that meet challenges
and leverage growth opportunities
- Share
knowledge with other branches and headquarters on effective practices,
competitive intelligence, business opportunities and needs
- Address
customer and employee satisfaction issues promptly
- Adhere
to high ethical standards, and comply with all regulations/applicable laws
- Network
to improve the presence and reputation of the branch and company
- Stay
abreast of competition and provide reports on market movement and
penetration
- Addressing
customer service issues as raised by members
- Work
closely with sales teams at the branch to supervise train and advise
Qualifications
- Proven
branch management experience, as a branch manager or similar role
- Sufficient
knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices in channel
management
- Ability
to meet targets and goals
- Familiarity
with SACCO rules and regulations
- Excellent
organizational skills
- Results
driven and customer focused
- Leadership
and human resources management skills
- Relevant
degree/diploma and certifications.
- Relevant
Professional Qualifications
- Professional
Membership(s) will be an added advantage.
- Above
30 years of age.
DISCLAIMER
The above information on this description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by employees within this classification. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job.
HUMAN RESOURCE ASSISTANT (1 POSITION)
JOB REFERENCE YTS/HRA/2019
Job Description
HRM Assistant is the behind-the-scenes collaborator and colleague whose main job responsibilities is focused on helping HRM Manager accomplish HRM related tasks.
As the H.R. Assistant you are involved with nearly all programs and services that relate to Yetu SACCO’s human resources division. Beyond administrative tasks in HRM, your works involves and include supporting HR Manager in recruiting, hiring, training new employees, compiling performance reports, developing compensation and benefits information.
Responsibilities
- Daily
job duties and responsibilities include:
- Answering
employee questions
- Processing
incoming mail
- Creating
and distributing documents
- Providing
customer service to organization employees
- Serving
as a point of contact with benefit vendors/administrators
- Maintaining
HRMIS by updating and entering data
- Setting
appointments and arranging meetings
- Maintaining
calendars of HR management team
- Compiling
reports and spreadsheets and preparing spreadsheets
- Recruitment/New
Hire Process
- Participating
in recruitment efforts
- Posting
job ads and organizing resumes and job applications
- Scheduling
job interviews and assisting in interview process
- Collecting
employment and tax information
- Ensuring
background and reference checks are completed
- Preparing
new employee files
- Overseeing
the completion of compensation and benefit documentation
- Orienting
new employees to the organization (setting up a designated log-in,
workstation, email address, etc.)
- Conducting
benefit enrollment process
- Administering
new employment assessments
- Serving
as a point person for all new employee questions
- Payroll
and Benefits Administration
- Processing
payroll, which includes ensuring leave and sick time are tracked in the
system
- Answering
payroll questions
- Facilitating
resolutions to any payroll errors
- Participating
in benefits tasks, such as claim resolutions, reconciling benefits
statements, and approving invoices for payment
- Record
Maintenance
- Maintaining
current HR files and databases
- Updating
and maintaining employee benefits, employment status, and similar records
- Maintaining
records related to grievances, performance reviews, and disciplinary actions
- Performing
file audits to ensure that all required employee documentation is
collected and maintained
- Performing
payroll/benefit-related reconciliations
- Performing
payroll and benefits audits and recommending any correction action
- Completing
termination paperwork and assisting with exist interviews
- Any
other lawful duties as may be assigned from time to time by the CEO
Qualifications
- A
Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline. A diploma in HRM is a must.
- Five
(5) years of Human Resources Management experience preferred.
- MBA
(HRM Option) can be an added advantage
- Membership
to HRM professional body also an added advantage
- Be
between 30 – 40 years of age.
RELATIONSHIP OFFICER
JOB
REFERENCE: YTS/RO/2019
Job
Description
Yetu SACCO Relationship Officer is responsible for maintaining relationship with members and implementing member engagement program in their respective branches.
As a member of the branch staff, the RO is responsible for generating sales opportunities through a variety of techniques on liability and asset sides of the balance sheet.
RO position in the branch is a senior position contributing directly to the growth of assets, liabilities and membership.
Responsibilities
- At
branch level, generating leads and turning them into opportunities for
member recruitment, savings mobilization and credit
- Implementing
member engagement program at branch level
- Contacting
potential members via telephone, email and face to face
- Working
towards Key Performance Indicators’ and revenue targets as set by the
marketing manager and branch manager
- Arranging
meetings with prospective members and or institutions in order to
demonstrate financial products and services
- Negotiating
periodic savings with potential members
- Identifying
opportunities for new business within the market.
- Paying
attention to competitors and their activities within the industry
- Building
long-term relationships with new and existing Members
- Ensuring
all administration relating to sales and marketing is completed
effectively
- Working
closely with other departments and finding opportunities to cross sell
products
Qualifications
- Proven
ability to drive sales, generate new business and manage relationships
- Relevant
industry experience ideally gained from a business in financial services
- Confident
and experienced negotiator able to drive revenue and recruit members
- Ambitious,
self-motivating and self-driven personality with a hunger for success.
- A
relevant certificate, diploma or Degree in a related field
- Professional
Certifications and drivers’ License – Class B are an added advantage
HEAD OF CREDIT (1 POSITION)
JOB REFERENCE YTS/HOC/2019
Job Description
The Head of Credit is responsible for planning and coordinating the SACCO’s Credit function. Specifically, the management of credit risk and maintenance of risk appetite levels defined by the Board of directors.
The Head of credit owns and is accountable for all SACCO’s credit risks arising from commercial credit activities and for maintaining risk tolerance levels for each credit portfolio.
Responsibilities
- Lead
in the development and implementation of Credit Strategy for the SACCO.
- Provide
oversight in credit risk management of the SACCO’S retail, agribusiness,
asset-finance and SME loans
- Provide
guidance on credit portfolio re-balancing in line with Board approved risk
appetite
- Cascade
the organizations corporate strategy into a departmental strategy and
develop appropriate performance metrics applicable to the credit team
- Provide
leadership and management of the credit team supported by a team of
portfolio and branch managers
- Review
performance of the credit management department
- Monitor
and ensure credit quality and help formulate credit policy and procedures
- Develop
and maintain controls for underwriting and loan administration
Qualifications
- Have
a relevant degree
- Certifications
in credit, accountancy etc will be added advantage
- Be
between 35-40 years of age.
- At
least six (6) years relevant experience in the same or related position in
a licensed financial institution.
- Possession
of a Certified Credit Professional Certificate will be an added advantage.
HEAD OF ICT (1 POSITION)
JOB REFERENCE YTS/HITC/2019
Job Description
The Head of ICT is responsible for creating business value through technology, strategic planning of business objectives and ensuring the technology systems, policies and procedures lead to outcomes in line with business goals
Responsibilities
- Leading
in development and implementation of the SACCO’s ICT Strategy
- Development
of customer service platforms
- Building
capacity of ICT team and its personnel management and evaluate performance
of the staff by conducting quarterly and annual appraisals
- Supporting
users acquire and implement business applications
- Responsible
for Supplier, vendor, industry regulators and consultant’s management in
the ICT department
- Ownership
and accountability of Information risk management (IRM) as part Enterprise
Risk Management
- Development
and review of Information System policies, strategies, and standards
- Develop,
review & monitor ICT annual budget and operating plan and handle
technology futures and budgets
- Provide
technical advice on new technologies that are appropriate to banking
services
- Manage,
develop and communicate disaster mitigation and recovery plans in case of
system failure/malfunction in order to ensure business continuity.
- Development
and management of security of information and communication systems.
- Ensure
technology/documents/certificates/maintenance agreement/contracts related
to IT, operations are evaluated, updated and processed accordingly.
- Manage
the ICT infrastructure of the SACCO through planning & organizing
systems for efficient and effective business operations.
- Participate
in the purchase, installation, configuration of ICT Platform to ensure
integrity, awareness, updates and security of all ICT Resources are in
line with the society’s strategic plan.
- Monitor
the progress of the design, coordination, installation and commissioning
of the various networks and systems.
- Investigate,
recommend and install enhancements and operating procedures that optimize
network availability and reliability.
- Prepare
and submit daily, weekly and monthly reports to the C.E.O. or as may be
required.
- Any
other lawful duties as may be assigned from time to time by the C.E.O.
Qualifications
- Sc.
(Computer Science, Information Technology or related field)
- Knowledge
of Operation of various Banking systems and dbases, Software development
and Networking techniques
- A
master’s degree in ICT will be an added advantage.
- Be
between 30 – 40 years of age.
- Profession
Certifications in ICT is an added advantage
- At
least 5 years relevant experience in the same or related position
preferably in a financial institution.
How to Apply
Market yourself by sending a one-page cover letter about yourself and achievement to date together with your CV& a copy of your I.D. Card (in PDF format as one document) clearly indicating “Head of ICT” on the subject line recruit@yetusacco.co.ke on or before 3rd January 2020 at 5.00 p.m. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.
Interested candidates who meet the specified minimum qualifications are invited to apply as per the given instructions in the website www.yetusacco.co.ke quoting the job reference as the subject header.
All applications should be submitted to the undersigned address or through recruit@yetusacco.co.ke not later than 3rd January 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Applications that are incomplete, received after the due date or that do not meet the stated requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Forthe full job descriptions and specifications visit www.yetusacco.co.ke
The Chief Executive Officer
Yetu Sacco Society Ltd
P.O Box 511-60202
Nkubu-Meru
