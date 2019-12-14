Saturday, December 14, 2019-

Former US First lady Michelle Obama has offered 16 year old climate activist Greta Thunberg words of advice after US President Donald Trump mocked her on twitter.





Trump took to twitter to claim that Thunberg, who has been named the 2019 TIME personality of the year, has serious anger issues and has to 'chill'.





"Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" Trump wrote.





The Swedish teenager responded with class as she used Trump's jibe against her as her new Twitter bio.









Now, Michelle Obama has reached out to the teenage acclimate activist via twitter and offered some advice while urging her to ignore bullies.





"Don't let anyone dim your light,"





"Like the girls I've met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all." The former FLOTUS wrote.





"Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on." Michelle added without mentioning Trump’s name.



