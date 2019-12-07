0 , , , ,
Saturday, December 7, 2019-Three suspected members of the dreaded Wakali Kwanza criminal gang that has been terrorizing innocent Kenyans in Mombasa have been arrested a week after escaping police trap  with gun shot wounds.

Police had laid an ambush on the gang about a week ago and after a fierce shot out, the notorious gang members who are barely 23 escaped.

However, they were arrested  yesterday after a sting operation.

One of the gang members has  five fresh gun shot wounds with bullets still lodged in his body.

See photos.




