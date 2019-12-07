Saturday, December 7, 2019-Three suspected members of the dreaded Wakali Kwanza criminal gang that has been terrorizing innocent Kenyans in Mombasa have been arrested a week after escaping police trap with gun shot wounds.
Police had laid an ambush on the gang about a week ago and after a fierce shot out, the notorious gang members who are barely 23 escaped.
However, they were arrested yesterday after a sting operation.
One of the gang members has five fresh gun shot wounds with bullets still lodged in his body.
