Saturday, December 21, 2019- Media personality and veteran MC, Shaffie Weru, was involved in a horrific accident on Saturday morning along the Northern Bypass.

The former Kiss FM presenter was driving his pricy Mercedes-Benz G Wagon when he rammed into a truck.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident though his G-wagon was damaged extensively.

Shaffie is among few Kenyans who own the multi-million G-wagon ride.

Others include, Citizen TV anchor, Jeff Koinange and city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi alias Grand Mullah.

