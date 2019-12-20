We are looking to fill the following position for our client.





Radio Producer

We are looking for a passionate and creative radio producer who will be responsible for facilitating a show from beginning to end.

Reports to: Head of Radio

Works directly with: Presenters, Broadcast Assistants, Sales team

Responsibilities:

· Create content and manage the whole radio production process for both live and recorded programmes.

· Generate original ideas, identify suitable ideas from others, and carry out thorough research.

· Perform any other duty that may be assigned to you.

Requirements:

· Be able to generate original ideas, and to think creatively about how to communicate them to audiences

· Have excellent writing and storytelling skills, with the ability to tailor and adapt content for different audiences and platforms

· Have knowledge of the radio market, different station and programme styles, and audience demographics

· Have excellent communication skills

· Have the confidence and tenacity to pursue information, overcome obstacles and pitch ideas to senior colleagues

· Degree or Diploma in Mass Communication or in a related field

· Have at least 2 years’ experience as a Producer

· Ability to work effectively under pressur





TV Producer

We are looking for a passionate and creative producer who will be responsible for facilitating a show from beginning to end.

Reports to: Head of TV Production

Works directly with: Presenters, Studio Team, Editors, Graphics Designer, Sales team

Responsibilities:

· Create content and manage the whole TV production process for both live and recorded programmes.

· Generate original ideas, identify suitable ideas from others, and carry out thorough research.

· Perform any other duty that may be assigned to you.

Requirements

· Degree or Diploma in Mass Communication or in a related field

· Have at least two years’ experience as a Producer

· Good communication skills and is very creative

· Must have strong time management and listening skills and have an eye for good quality production

· Ability to follow written and oral instructions

· Ability to work effectively under pressure

· Be able to make solid judgments and decisions in a timely manner.

If interested ,send your cv to hro@employd.co.ke ,Kindly indicate your expected salary.