We are looking to fill the following position for our client.
Radio Producer
We are looking for a passionate and creative radio producer who will be responsible for facilitating a show from beginning to end.
Reports to: Head of Radio
Works directly with: Presenters, Broadcast Assistants, Sales team
Responsibilities:
· Create content and manage the whole radio production process for both live and recorded programmes.
· Generate original ideas, identify suitable ideas from others, and carry out thorough research.
· Perform any other duty that may be assigned to you.
Requirements:
· Be able to generate original ideas, and to think creatively about how to communicate them to audiences
· Have excellent writing and storytelling skills, with the ability to tailor and adapt content for different audiences and platforms
· Have knowledge of the radio market, different station and programme styles, and audience demographics
· Have excellent communication skills
· Have the confidence and tenacity to pursue information, overcome obstacles and pitch ideas to senior colleagues
· Degree or Diploma in Mass Communication or in a related field
· Have at least 2 years’ experience as a Producer
· Ability to work effectively under pressur
TV Producer
We are looking for a passionate and creative producer who will be responsible for facilitating a show from beginning to end.
Reports to: Head of TV Production
Works directly with: Presenters, Studio Team, Editors, Graphics Designer, Sales team
Responsibilities:
· Create content and manage the whole TV production process for both live and recorded programmes.
· Generate original ideas, identify suitable ideas from others, and carry out thorough research.
· Perform any other duty that may be assigned to you.
Requirements
· Degree or Diploma in Mass Communication or in a related field
· Have at least two years’ experience as a Producer
· Good communication skills and is very creative
· Must have strong time management and listening skills and have an eye for good quality production
· Ability to follow written and oral instructions
· Ability to work effectively under pressure
· Be able to make solid judgments and decisions in a timely manner.
If interested ,send your cv to hro@employd.co.ke ,Kindly indicate your expected salary.
Only shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.
Loading...
Post a Comment