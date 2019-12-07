Base Titanium is committed to providing a learning environment which provides exceptional on the job opportunities to transfer academic knowledge into a real work environment. Our attachment programme is designed so ongoing students can learn from experts, practice their trade and create a foundation for their future careers.
In this intake we will select 10 students to participate in our 3-month programme.
Procurement &
Supplies Management Internship
Environmental
Science Internship
Engineering
Internship
HR Internship
Refrigeration &
Air Conditioning Internship
Carpentry &
Joinery Internship
Plumbing Internship
Electrical
Engineering Internship
Finance Internship
ICT Internship
Procurement & Supplies Management Internship
Note: Diploma holders may be considered where no suitable degree holder is identified.
Qualifications
To be considered for a place on the Attachment Programme applicants must:
- Be
currently enrolled (3rd or 4th year) in a Kenyan University or accredited
College
- Have
a valid Indemnity Insurance and proof of same
- Not
have had a previous attachment with Base Titanium
- Complete
registration on the ITAP portal http://www.nita.go.ke/itap/
- Complete
the NITA – Industrial Attachment Contract in full
- Complete
the online candidate profile in full
- Be a
Kenyan citizen
- Have
or be a holder of an endorsement letter from a University/College which
indicates that the attachment aligns to their field of study
- Attach
relevant supporting documents as one complete PDF or word file no larger
than 1MB including cover letter, CV, National ID, PIN Certificate and an
endorsement letter from your institution, NITA form, transcripts and
academic certificates.
How To Apply
As interest in this programme is normally high, we strongly encourage applicants to lodge their application with the OHS & Training Manager via www.basetitanium.com/careers/ or drop off at the HR Desk or at the main gate and ensure they meet and address all the requirements of the online application process. Only applications which meet the above criteria will be considered and preference will be given to suitable candidates who are from mine affected areas.
Applications close 8th December 2019 and only those shortlisted for an interview will be contacted.
Loading...
Post a Comment