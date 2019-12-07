Base Titanium is committed to providing a learning environment which provides exceptional on the job opportunities to transfer academic knowledge into a real work environment. Our attachment programme is designed so ongoing students can learn from experts, practice their trade and create a foundation for their future careers.

In this intake we will select 10 students to participate in our 3-month programme.

Procurement & Supplies Management Internship

Environmental Science Internship

Engineering Internship

HR Internship

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Internship

Carpentry & Joinery Internship

Plumbing Internship

Electrical Engineering Internship

Finance Internship

ICT Internship

Procurement & Supplies Management Internship





Note: Diploma holders may be considered where no suitable degree holder is identified.

Qualifications

To be considered for a place on the Attachment Programme applicants must:

Be currently enrolled (3rd or 4th year) in a Kenyan University or accredited College

Have a valid Indemnity Insurance and proof of same

Not have had a previous attachment with Base Titanium

http://www.nita.go.ke/itap/ Complete registration on the ITAP portal

Complete the NITA – Industrial Attachment Contract in full

Complete the online candidate profile in full

Be a Kenyan citizen

Have or be a holder of an endorsement letter from a University/College which indicates that the attachment aligns to their field of study

Attach relevant supporting documents as one complete PDF or word file no larger than 1MB including cover letter, CV, National ID, PIN Certificate and an endorsement letter from your institution, NITA form, transcripts and academic certificates.

How To Apply

As interest in this programme is normally high, we strongly encourage applicants to lodge their application with the OHS & Training Manager via www.basetitanium.com/careers/ or drop off at the HR Desk or at the main gate and ensure they meet and address all the requirements of the online application process. Only applications which meet the above criteria will be considered and preference will be given to suitable candidates who are from mine affected areas.