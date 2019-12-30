Mercy Corps is a leading global organization powered by the belief that a better world is possible.

In disaster, in hardship, in more than 40 countries around the world, we partner to put bold solutions into action — helping people triumph over adversity and build stronger communities from within.

Now, and for the future.

We are looking for committed and dynamic individual to take up the following positions:

Position: Government Engagement Manager

Location: Samburu and Turkana County

Program / Department Summary: USAID’s Office of Food for Peace recently awarded funding to a Mercy Corps-led consortium of Kenyan and international partners for a 5-year Development Food Security Activity (DFSA) in Turkana and Samburu Counties.

Through a phased approach that emphasizes evidence gap analysis, as well as partnership, learning, and co-creation with government, civil society, communities, and the private sector, this program aims to drive sustained reductions in acute malnutrition in both counties.

Mercy Corps’ NAWIRI consortium brings together the global leadership, research capacity, technical expertise, and implementation experience necessary to partner with local institutions to test, adapt, and scale evidence-based solutions.

The program requires a robust county-centered design with government leadership, active engagement from communities, the private sector, and civil society. Together we will sustainably reduce persistent acute malnutrition for vulnerable populations in Turkana and Samburu counties.

General Position Summary: The Government Engagement Manager will lead the day-to-day engagement with the Samburu County Government, civil society, and community structures, institutions, or associations to strengthen institutional and local systems capacity and mobilize communities to create opportunities for accountable and inclusive governance.

S/he will coordinate with consortium partners and work with the county government and relevant community structures to develop and implement the Institutional and Local Systems Strengthening Strategy.

The Government Engagement Manager will advance institutional capacity to build more food secure and healthy communities and support systemic change in the governance and enabling environment.

Essential Job Responsibilities

Vision and Technical Leadership

· Support the Institutionalization Learning Systems Strengthening Lead and county-level Field Director in providing strategy and direction for to county-level program implementation.

· Support integration of cross-cutting aspects of the program such as gender equality, social inclusion, youth, climate adaptation, and resilience into county-level institutional strengthening strategy.

Program Management And Implementation

· Ensure technical integrity and quality assurance of Institutionalization Learning Systems Strengthening (ILSS) implementation across the county, overseeing county team of ILSS staff, including those embedded in county government, and reporting to ILSS Lead, while following MC’s and the donor’s financial standards and monitoring protocols.

· Collaborate with Field Director in day-to-day and ongoing coordination with county government officials and community structures on program delivery, coordinated activities, joint planning, capacity strengthening strategies and activities, and measurement.

· Support the Field Director and ILSS Lead in the socialization of the program with local and county Government stakeholders, traditional leaders, local civil society organizations, and other relevant stakeholders, to ensure support for and acceptance of Mercy Corps’ programs, and pursuing necessary approvals and collaboration as required.

· Lead implementation of county-level context and government capacity assessment processes, including managing staff or consultants, coordinating across Mercy Corps and consortium partner teams, and/or joint mapping of formal and informal governance structures with key stakeholders.

· Prepare regular county context updates and advise how these may affect implementation of the ILSS Strategy and overall Mercy Corps programming at the county.

· Refine and implement county-contextual strategies for community mobilization and engagement in governance processes.

· Work with the ILSS Lead to develop and/or refine ILSS curricula, including to strengthen community mobilization, civil society strengthening, or the capacity of government officials in community engagement skills, including facilitation, consultation, negotiation, and participatory planning and budgeting.

· Mentor participating officials in good governance skills, including to plan and conduct regular awareness-raising and consultative meetings with civil society representatives and communities on issues related to nutrition, health, and development planning.

Knowledge and Experience

· Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field

· At least 3 (three) years’ work experience involving county and sub-county governments, NGOs/INGOs, and/or community-based groups or movements

· Demonstrated knowledge or expertise in county government structure and operations, governance programming, civil society capacity building, advocacy, and/or peacebuilding.

· At least two (2) years experience managing staff for program implementation.

· Demonstrated strong leadership and teambuilding skills; ability to work effectively in a team which includes remote members, often with limited supervision and under pressure.

· Ability to mentor others and model successful management techniques and approaches.

· Ability to conceptualize, plan, and implement program activities creatively, as well as the ability to analyze data and utilize lessons learned for the continuous improvement of implementation.

· Demonstrated ability to liaise and collaborate with a wide range of stakeholders.

· Prior experience of working on USAID-funded programs preferred.

· Prior experience in awarding and managing sub-grants to local organizations to promote nutrition, governance and gender goals.

· Ability and willingness to travel frequently across county including remote communities (estimated 40% of the time) sometimes at short notice.

· Fluency in written and spoken English is required.

For the detailed Position Descriptions and application procedure, please visit the following links:

· Government Engagement Manage, Samburu – Maralal: https://bit.ly/37aJy7f





Position: Technical Director

Location: Nairobi County

General Position Summary: The Technical Director is responsible for driving integration of diverse technical sectors and coordinating county-level leadership for the specific goal of sustainably reducing persistent acute malnutrition below emergency threshold levels.

S/he will lead coordination and collaboration of technical experts in water and health systems, social behavior change, on, off and non-farm livelihoods and strengthening of market systems for the betterment of over one million impoverished and vulnerable people.

S/he will assist the Deputy Chief of Party in managing and developing sustainable, multi-sector programming that is accountable to Government, participants and donors and will identify opportunities that strategically connect learning into a cohesive program implementation with the mindset to scale.

S/he will work directly with partner agencies both national and international and county governments to achieve the objectives of the program.

All engagement requires effective program coordination with operations and finance from inception to close out.

For the detailed Position Description and application procedure, please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/2EKFDSp





Position: Program Performance and Quality Manager

Location: Nairobi County

Program / Department Summary: More than ever, we, at Mercy Corps, are driven to be accountable, show evidence, and manage adaptively.

At the same time, traditional approaches to data collection, monitoring and evaluation are insufficient to meet the rising expectations for information that is timely, useful, and complete.

Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) today requires a modern grasp of technologies and tools that support the collection, management, presentation and use of this information.

It requires an understanding of the latest development thinking, including adaptive management, systems thinking, complexity, social impact, value for money, etc.

General Position Summary: The Program Performance & Quality (PaQ) Manager will oversee program performance, quality, accountability and monitoring, learning and evaluation in order to ensure the development of efficient and effective program management processes, serving as a nexus between various programs and teams.

S/he will be responsible for supporting programs in strategic planning and execution of monitoring, evaluation and learning activities, ensuring quality, providing essential feedback for learning, accountability and decision making, providing internal capacity building for program staff on monitoring and evaluation.

The PaQ Manager will lead the community accountability reporting mechanism (CARM) development and rollout, and ensure Program Management at Mercy Corps (PM@MC) minimum standards are met.

S/he will oversee the implementation and maintenance of TOLA (digital indicator tracking tool developed by MC) ensuring that this is linked to MCK’s Strategic Vision and allowing for accurate measurement and reporting against our country-specific targets.

The PaQ Manager will play a key role in helping build an environment of evidence-based programming and adaptive management at all levels, while at the same time ensuring capacity building for program staff on program management techniques, and providing support to create a culture of training, coaching and integrating effective tools and techniques to improve program quality.

The PaQ Manager must be highly motivated, self-driven and able to support Mercy Corps Kenya’s robust portfolio.

For the detailed Position Description and application procedure, please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/2EQ6IU2





Position: Social and Behavior Change Specialist

Location: Nairobi County

General Position Summary: The Social and Behavior Change (SBC) Specialist will participate in the finalization of the associated parts of the research agenda that will feed into the design of a gender transformative SBC strategy.

S/he will work closely with program research staff to finalize formative and implementation research methodology and assist with the development of study tools.

The SBC Specialist will assist data collection and lead analysis, working across all technical sectors to translate research results into implementation strategies and activities.

Based on the outcomes of the research, the SBC specialist will oversee the design, testing, and refinement of a comprehensive cross-sectoral SBC strategy to be scaled for Phase II.

S/he will strengthen knowledge and understanding of social behavior change methods within the program’s water, food and health systems technical staff both at Nairobi and county-level.

S/he will collaborate with the program System Strengthening and Institutionalization Lead to strengthen county government knowledge and understanding of SBC methods and approaches.

S/he will be responsible for assessing the skills and knowledge of county level SBC field staff to further strengthen their skills and knowledge as well as routinely monitor the quality of their work.

For the detailed Position Description and application procedure, please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/2F0oJ2l





Position: Database and Management Information Systems Manager

Location: Nairobi County

General Position Summary: This position will play a critical role in the Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) team.

The MEL team is responsible for designing and implementing the plan for collecting program data to be used for internal and external use as well as managing program data and providing information to the program team to support with decision-making and donor reporting.

The Database and Management Information Systems (MIS) Manager will work closely with the Program and Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) teams to recommend, adapt and/or create the database/MIS for the project.

S/he will be responsible for creating digital data capture forms and computer databases for the collection, protection and analysis of data.

The MIS will consist of digital and paper data capture forms, databases of monitoring and survey data, and information retrieval formats to facilitate the integration of the project database with other data collection and analysis platforms like ONA, CommCare and TOLA.

S/he will be charged with monitoring the project database to address any issues and challenges as they arise.The Database and MIS Manager will contribute to the visioning, strategic planning, and work plans of the MEL team by bringing expert technical perspective to the program on how to best use technology to support data needs for optimized program management.

For the detailed Position Description and application procedure, please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/34RQFQj





Position: Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Manager

Location: Nairobi County

General Position Summary: The Monitoring Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Manager is a key position for program quality assurance, accountability, documentation and learning.

The position holder will support the NAWIRI team in planning and execution of monitoring and evaluation activities, ensuring quality in accordance with accepted standards, providing essential feedback for learning, accountability and decision making.

S/he will be responsible for providing internal capacity building for program staff on monitoring and evaluation activities as well as review and development of the necessary tools that will feed into the needs of the program and government counterparts.

Under the overall leadership and direction of NAWIRI’s Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Lead, and in close collaboration with the Strategic Learning Lead, the MEL Manager will coordinate with the research/learning teams to ensure that key research/learning findings are effectively integrated/used for program improvement and learning.

S/he will oversee and support the development of a harmonized M&E Plan which will guide all M&E activities implemented by the consortium.

S/he will manage day-to-day implementation of M&E activities as highlighted in the M&E Plan, including developing the team’s capacity in M&E,ensuring effective field-level collaboration, and promoting a culture of M&E for learning and adaptation.

For the detailed Position Description and application procedure, please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/2Qd9YOQ





Position: Finance Officer

Location: Lodwar, Turkana County

Program / Department Summary: The Mercy Corps Finance Department is responsible for all financial functions in Nairobi, Lodwar, Marsabit, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo doing among others the following functions; accounting, payments and banking, payroll, budgeting, financial reporting, and grant financial management and compliance.

The Mercy Corps Finance Department ensures compliance with donor regulations as well as Mercy Corps’ internal policies and procedures.

In its role as a support to the Program Department, the Finance Department provides timely reports and assistance to the Country Director and the Program team to ensure that financial resources are used efficiently and effectively.

General Position Summary: The Finance Officer will work in the Finance Department under the direction of the Senior Finance Officer and Grants Officer to support with processing and recording of payment transactions in timely and accurate manner.

S/he will offer support the program team activities through financial support services.

For the detailed Position Description and application procedure, please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/2PTMQpi





Position: Finance Assistant

Location: Lodwar, Turkana County

General Position Summary: The Finance Assistant will work in the Finance Department under the direction of the Finance Officer to assist with day to day financial transactions, processing and recording of payments in timely and accurate manner.

S/he will ensure that all finance documents are properly labelled, filed and stored in a clear and accessible manner following the laid down procedures.

For the detailed Position Description and application procedure, please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/2sffCrD





Position: Finance, Grants and Support Services Manager

Location: Nairobi County

General Position Summary: The Finance, Grants and Support Services Manager will be responsible for managing financial operations and reporting with direct interaction with the all Program Technical Leads and Advisors, Consortium members and the Mercy Corps Finance Team. S/he will be an integral part of the management team and work closely with the leadership, technical, operations field and country teams.

For the detailed Position Description and application procedure, please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/39a4LzT





Position: Research Coordinator

Location: Nairobi County

Program / Department Summary: Mercy Corps has been a leader in the livestock sector in the Horn of Africa for almost two decades, working closely with government, local civil society and private sector actors in the drylands of Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia to strengthen inclusive and resilient livestock systems.

Since 2004, Mercy Corps has partnered with over 500,000 livestock-keeping families in East Africa’s drylands through a robust portfolio of programs and research. Mercy Corps was recently awarded funding to develop an in-depth regional strategy to support the development of livestock market systems within the Horn of Africa, particularly in cross-border areas of Somalia, Ethiopia’s Somali Region, and the Somali-speaking counties of Kenya.

Building on Mercy Corps’ deep footprint across the three countries, this regional, multi-sectoral livestock strategy will identify challenges and opportunities to strengthen cross-border linkages, trade and connections to end markets within the livestock sector, and opportunities to strengthen the role that livestock plays in household resilience to economic and environmental shocks.

The overall objective of the strategy will be to identify concrete opportunities to build on and link Mercy Corps’ existing body of work within the livestock sector across the three countries to increase impact, strengthen regional integration and enhance linkages across livestock markets in the Horn of Africa.

To do this, we will use a systems approach that looks to understand social, demographic, ecological, political and market systems and the role that each plays in building resilient and productive market systems that deliver economic opportunities for smallholder herders, with a particular focus on women and youth.

General Position Summary: The Research Coordinator will play a critical role in coordinating research tasks across Kenya, Somali and Ethiopia working closely with technical research lead, in-country focal points, programmatic staff, and other technical experts to oversee development of the livestock assessment and strategy.

S/he will oversee the research work plan, budget, and successful completion of project deliverables. The Research Coordinator will coordinate actors from across the three countries to produce the research and strategy outputs.

A major focus of this role will be to manage the research timeline, create a collaborative opportunity for stakeholders across the three countries to contribute ideas into a shared strategy, and oversee the engagement strategy with external stakeholders including government stakeholders, regional entities and donors.