Marketer





Responsibilities

They work with customers to find what they want, create solutions and ensure a smooth sales process.

Sales marketers will work to find new sales leads, through business directories, client referrals, etc.

Qualifications

Have relevant skills in marketing & sales promotion.

Have at least 6 months experience in marketing and/or sales.

Communication Skills: You will need to speak to customers about products.





Sales

Responsibilities

The work of sales person is to increase sales volume and to handle the strategies of the sales department to ensure better sales figures.

Sales person will ensure that products appear in the outlets, well arranged and displayed.

Qualifications

Have relevant skills in marketing & sales promotion.

Have at least 6 months experience in marketing and/or sales.

Communication Skills: You will need to speak to customers about products.

Regions

Nairobi

Kiambu

North Rift

South Rift

Meru / Embu

Nakuru

Nyandarua

Nyeri

Muranga

Laikipia

Eastern

Western

Nyanza

Coast

