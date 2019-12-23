0
Marketer
Responsibilities
  • They work with customers to find what they want, create solutions and ensure a smooth sales process.
  • Sales marketers will work to find new sales leads, through business directories, client referrals, etc.
Qualifications
  • Have relevant skills in marketing & sales promotion.
  • Have at least 6 months experience in marketing and/or sales.
  • Communication Skills: You will need to speak to customers about products.

Sales 

Responsibilities
  • The work of sales person is to increase sales volume and to handle the strategies of the sales department to ensure better sales figures.
  • Sales person will ensure that products appear in the outlets, well arranged and displayed.
Qualifications
  • Have relevant skills in marketing & sales promotion.
  • Have at least 6 months experience in marketing and/or sales.
  • Communication Skills: You will need to speak to customers about products.
Regions
  • Nairobi
  • Kiambu
  • North Rift
  • South Rift
  • Meru / Embu
  • Nakuru
  • Nyandarua
  • Nyeri
  • Muranga
  • Laikipia
  • Eastern
  • Western
  • Nyanza
  • Coast
How To Apply
If interested, you can send your application & CV through our company website or click the link provided below
