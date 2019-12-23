Marketer
Sales
Responsibilities
- They
work with customers to find what they want, create solutions and ensure a
smooth sales process.
- Sales
marketers will work to find new sales leads, through business directories,
client referrals, etc.
Qualifications
- Have
relevant skills in marketing & sales promotion.
- Have
at least 6 months experience in marketing and/or sales.
- Communication
Skills: You will need to speak to customers about products.
Sales
Responsibilities
- The
work of sales person is to increase sales volume and to handle the
strategies of the sales department to ensure better sales figures.
- Sales
person will ensure that products appear in the outlets, well arranged and
displayed.
Qualifications
- Have
relevant skills in marketing & sales promotion.
- Have
at least 6 months experience in marketing and/or sales.
- Communication
Skills: You will need to speak to customers about products.
Regions
- Nairobi
- Kiambu
- North
Rift
- South
Rift
- Meru
/ Embu
- Nakuru
- Nyandarua
- Nyeri
- Muranga
- Laikipia
- Eastern
- Western
- Nyanza
- Coast
How To Apply
If interested, you can send your application & CV through our company website or click the link provided below
Email: jobs@allureanimalhealth.com
Loading...
Post a Comment