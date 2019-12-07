In line with the Government’s initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the labour market, Kenya Power is offering students pursuing bachelor’s degrees and diplomas an exciting opportunity to gain hands-on work experience and develop key employability skills. The industrial attachment opportunities are available in various departments for a maximum period of three (3) months with effect from January 2020.





Qualifications

Should be available full time for the duration of the program (3 months).

Should be a continuing student pursuing a Degree or Diploma from a recognized institution

Should have a valid introduction letter from the learning institution

Categories

Undergraduate Attachment Reference No. KP1/ATTGRAD/20/01

Diploma Attachment Reference No. KP1/ATTDIP/20/01

How To Apply

Interested persons should submit their applications online by visiting the Kenya Power website: Public Information tab and Career Opportunities section. Applications should be received not later than December 15th, 2019. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. http://www.kplc.co.ke under thetab andsection. Applications should be received not later than. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.