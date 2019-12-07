In line with the Government’s initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the labour market, Kenya Power is offering students pursuing bachelor’s degrees and diplomas an exciting opportunity to gain hands-on work experience and develop key employability skills. The industrial attachment opportunities are available in various departments for a maximum period of three (3) months with effect from January 2020.
Qualifications
- Should
be available full time for
the duration of the program (3 months).
- Should
be a continuing student pursuing
a Degree or Diploma from a recognized institution
- Should
have a valid introduction letter from
the learning institution
Categories
- Undergraduate
Attachment Reference No. KP1/ATTGRAD/20/01
- Diploma
Attachment Reference No. KP1/ATTDIP/20/01
How To Apply
Interested persons should submit their applications online by visiting the Kenya Power website: http://www.kplc.co.ke under the Public Information tab and Career Opportunities section. Applications should be received not later than December 15th, 2019. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
Kenya Power is an equal opportunity employer.
