Tuesday December 17, 2019 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has said that she is ready to offer free legal services to musician Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka after Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, threatened to sue him over his new poetic song Wajinga Nyinyi.





Waiguru through her lawyers accused the artiste on Monday of, among other things, publishing through his song accusations that are false, mischevious, malicious and have no basis.





This came after the rapper mentioned the Governor in the song and linked her to the infamous National Youth Service (NYS).

Waiguru’s legal team stated that the Governor has never been prosecuted before court and gave the artiste 48 hours to, among other things, offer an equivocal, unqualified and unreserved retraction and an apology to the Governor.





But in a post on social media, Karua urged activist Boniface Mwangi to call her if Waiguru makes good her threat to sue King Kaka.





“Let’s mobilize for his defense fund @bonifacemwangi But i am available to assist should it be necessary,” Karua said on Tuesday.



