Monday, December 2, 2019

Marathon World Record holder, Eliud Kipchoge, was given VIP treatment by Mercedes during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.





Kipchoge, who recently became the first human being to run a marathon in under 2 hours, could not hide his delight after meeting with six time F1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton.





Kipchoge also rubbed shoulders with Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, and entire Mercedes team including CEO, Toto Wolff.





Taking to twitter, Kipchoge wrote:” A very inspiring weekend with @MercedesAMGF1 at the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi.”





“A pleasure meeting Lewis, Valtteri and the entire team and see their focus, discipline and hard work from up close.”





See photos below.















