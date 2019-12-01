Sunday, December 1, 2019 - A man who had been stranded for 2 days in the middle of Fourteen Falls due to floods has been rescued,





The middle aged man was apparently fishing when he was caught up between the raging waters.





Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina in conjunction with the police safely rescued the man using a helicopter on Sunday evening.









The heavy rains pounding various parts of the country have left a trail of destruction and loss of lives.





Watch the video below.



