Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - A middle man was arrested on Tuesday for blocking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s convoy along State House Road to beg for a job.





The suspect who has been identified as Uvinalies Nyabuto, obstructed the presidential motorcade while carrying a placard begging Uhuru to help him join the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

“You’re Excellency, kindly offer a chance to join the Kenya Defense Forces.





"Am sorry for disrespect your security (sic). Please, Mr. President. Nyabuto,” his placard read.





He was immediately arrested and taken to Kilimani Police Station, where he is being held.





His placard was also confiscated and it is not clear whether he will be arraigned in court.





The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when Uhuru was headed to State House after attending the 9th African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) summit at Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).



