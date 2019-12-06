Friday, December 6, 2019 - A man instantly turned into a prayer warrior after a prostitute he picked up for sex started acting weird after her waist bead got cut during sex.





The Nigerian man was heard shouting,” Holy Ghost take control, the God of Bishop Akpore I command you to speak out” as the lady started wriggling like a snake.





He accidentally cut the waist bead during foreplay and soon after the beads were off, the sex worker went nuts and started behaving like a mad woman.





Towards the end of the short clip shared online, the man accused the prostitute of 'being sent to him'.

See the video posted by a twitter user.