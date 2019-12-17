Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - This video showing the moment a man busted his cheating wife having sex with another man is going viral on social media.’





Apparently, the husband had suspected the wife of cheating on him and placed charms on her so that she could get stuck when having sex with her secret lover.





In the video, the lady is seen crying while on top of her lover after they got stuck.





The husband can be heard confronting them while recording them.





Cases of cheating couples allegedly getting stuck during sex after being bewitched are common.





However, getting ‘stuck’ is a medical condition that has nothing to do with witchcraft.





The condition is called vaginismus where a woman’s vagina contracts involuntarily thus ‘locking’ the penis inside.





For the unlucky man who finds himself in this position, trying to pull out is akin to an attempt to free your hand from a crocodile’s mouth!





Witchdoctors and crooks take advantage of people’s fears and ignorance to make money by purporting to catch cheating lovers using charms.





Watch the video below.