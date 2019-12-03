Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - There are guys who like to chest thump and brag about their sexual prowess but cannot walk the talk.





They promise so much but deliver disappointments like Uhuru’s Jubilee Government





Or promise to unleash a tsunami like Raila and the BBI only to deliver a storm in a tea cup.





This hilarious video captures such a scenario brilliantly.





The guy was all cocky but when it was time for the rubber to hit the road, he almost fainted.





This is why some wise man once said:





“ a tiger doesn’t brag about his tigritude, he pounces”

Watch the video below.