Friday, December 6, 2019 - Major Peter Mugure, the chief suspect in the brutal murder of his beautiful wife and two kids, is languishing in a cell after the court ordered him to be detained at Narumoru Police Station, to allow police conduct more investigations.





The Kenya Defence Forces officer, who was living like a king in the barracks, is now sleeping on the cold floor in the cell like a dog.

Mugure is staring at a possible life sentence if found guilty of killing his wife and kids, before burying their bodies in a shallow grave.



See how life changes ladies and gentlemen.







