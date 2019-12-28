Sunday December 29, 2019

-Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, has revealed the reason why majority of Kenyans have no money in their pockets despite the government launching major infrastructural projects in the last 5 years.





Speaking at the Engineer Catholic Church in Ol Kalou in Nyandarua County on Saturday, Maina, who is also the chairman of kieleweke group, claimed that the runaway corruption in the country is to blame for the worsening economic times.





Maina, who is also former Starehe MP, said that the situation is to blame on the theft of public coffers by some state officers, with the effects being felt more by common citizens.





He claimed that its the alleged thieves who are going around dishing the stolen money to Kenyans, which he said calls for serious mechanisms to tame the graft menace.





“When you hear Kenyans complaining that they don't have money, is because it's in the hands of a few people who are going around the country with it," Maina said.





Deputy President William Ruto is among politicians who have been dishing money in harambees and social events.

.