Sunday December 22, 2019 - Lugari MP Ayub Savula has said ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has plans to form an alliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta before 2022.





Addressing the media in Kakamega yesterday, Savula said Mudavadi is ready to work with the Head of State as he plans to rise to power in 2022.





The vocal MP said the party has plans to convene a meeting where the matter will be discussed in detail.





According to Savula, Uhuru and Mudavadi have met on several occasions, adding that something is brewing up between the duo, as the debate on the next president of Kenya gains momentum.





"We are going to convene a party NEC meeting soon to review the relationship between the two," he said.





"When President Kenyatta asked his Mt. Kenya backyard to stop following other politicians seeking to succeed him and wait for a surprise candidate, he was referring to Mudavadi," he added.





The remarks come at a time when there are speculations of a fallout between President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.





It remains unclear whether Uhuru will endorse Ruto for the top seat after he leaves power.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



