Monday, December 9, 2019 - The host of the popular Roga Roga show, Fred Machoka, is a happy man after walking down the aisle over the weekend in a private function attended by family members and close friends including Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua.





Although Machoka has been married for years, he decided to make his union official with his long time wife through a white wedding.





It was a special moment for the aging couple as they exchanged vows before men and God.

Check out the photos from the wedding.