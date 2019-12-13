Friday, December 13, 2019- Celebrated Kenyan radio host and football enthusiast, Carol Radull seems to have found love again after her eight year marriage to Mike Njiru ended in 2017.





The happy-go-lucky lass has kept her love life off social media but it appears there is something going between her and this guy called Bramwel Karamoja, who is also a sports junkie.





Karamoja, who is the CEO of the Jaza Stadi Initiative and former Gor Mahia player, was spotted getting cozy with Radull in a club along Thika Road during his birthday celebration.





The two also wore matching outfits for the bash that was graced by a host of local celebrities including Genge veteran, Jua Cali.





Radull all but confirmed the rumors when she shared a photo of herself and Karamoja on her Instagram with the caption: “Happy Birthday love’ and added love emojis.





It appears the two have been an item for a while if Karamoja’s birthday message to Radull back in September is anything to go by.





“A birthday is one of the most important days of the year- may yours be filled with the light of living and the brightness of laughter. Happy birthday shindu @carolradull. Celebrations postponed untill you feel better #aGirlFromBondo #aBoyFromKakamega” Karamoja posted on his twitter.





Following her divorce,Radull wrote on social media: “ To find peace, sometimes you have to be willing to lose your connection with the people, places, and the things that create all the noise in your life,”





Check out the photos below.



