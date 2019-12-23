Tuesday December 24, 2019 - In what is believed to be a plan to save Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, the County Assembly was alleged to have sent some MCAs for a tour to Dubai.





In a report by Daily Nation on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, the 18 MCAs, who were scheduled to leave the country in 11 days, we're trying to avoid a special sitting to discuss the county's woes.





On Monday, ODM MCAs are said to have given Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi a seven-day ultimatum to call for a special sitting.





Sources stated that the Dubai trip, which was approved by the Finance and Economic Planning chief officer, was scheduled for the same time the ODM leaders wanted the special sitting held.





The ODM MCAs are believed to be mulling the impeachment of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, who is facing corruption charges.





Should the 18 legislators go for their tour, then, there would be no quorum to debate Sonko's ouster.





