Wednesday, December 18, 2019- The 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results are out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
The results were officially announced by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha, three weeks after exams ended.
A total of 699,745 students for the exams with Buluma Wabuko Toni from Kapsabet boys emerging top with 87.159 points.
A total of 627 students obtained a straight A compared to 615 in 2018.
The number of students who obtained the minimum University admission grade of C+ stood at 125,746 as compared to 90,377 in 2018.
Check out the the top ten students:
Buluma Wabuko Toni - Kapsabet Boys
Barasa Maryanne Njeri - Kenya High
Aboge David Adhiambo - Kapsabet Boys
Antony Auwor Ochieng - Maseno School
Mathuri Natasha Wawira - Kenya High School
Kizito Ezra Sikuta - Moi High School Kabarak
Nong'ali Chemengat - Alliance Girls
Ndathi Ellen Njoki - Kenya High School
Siele Chelangat Irene - Moi Forces Lanet
Laura Chelangat Ruto - St Brigid Kimilili
Loading...
Post a Comment