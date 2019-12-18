Wednesday, December 18, 2019- The 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results are out.

The results were officially announced by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha, three weeks after exams ended.





A total of 699,745 students for the exams with Buluma Wabuko Toni from Kapsabet boys emerging top with 87.159 points.





A total of 627 students obtained a straight A compared to 615 in 2018.





The number of students who obtained the minimum University admission grade of C+ stood at 125,746 as compared to 90,377 in 2018.









Check out the the top ten students:





Buluma Wabuko Toni - Kapsabet Boys





Barasa Maryanne Njeri - Kenya High





Aboge David Adhiambo - Kapsabet Boys





Antony Auwor Ochieng - Maseno School





Mathuri Natasha Wawira - Kenya High School





Kizito Ezra Sikuta - Moi High School Kabarak





Nong'ali Chemengat - Alliance Girls





Ndathi Ellen Njoki - Kenya High School





Siele Chelangat Irene - Moi Forces Lanet





Laura Chelangat Ruto - St Brigid Kimilili



