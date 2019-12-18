0 , ,
Wednesday, December 18, 2019- The 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results are out.
The results were officially announced by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha, three weeks after exams ended.

A total of 699,745 students for the exams with Buluma Wabuko Toni from Kapsabet boys emerging top with 87.159 points.

A total of 627 students obtained a straight A compared to 615 in 2018.

The number of students who obtained the minimum University admission grade of C+ stood at 125,746 as compared to 90,377 in 2018.


Check out the the top ten students:

Buluma Wabuko Toni - Kapsabet Boys

Barasa Maryanne Njeri - Kenya High

Aboge David Adhiambo - Kapsabet Boys

Antony Auwor Ochieng - Maseno School

Mathuri Natasha Wawira - Kenya High School

Kizito Ezra Sikuta - Moi High School Kabarak

Nong'ali Chemengat - Alliance Girls

Ndathi Ellen Njoki - Kenya High School

Siele Chelangat Irene - Moi Forces Lanet

Laura Chelangat Ruto - St Brigid Kimilili

