Saturday, December 7, 2019 - A body of a man has been retrieved from the ill-fated vehicle which plunged into the Indian Ocean at the Likoni Channel on Saturday morning.





According to the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) the driver of the ill-fated car ignored its ramp controllers to stop and drove off at high speed, plunging into the ocean.





"It is with sadness that we would like to confirm that at around 4.20 AM on the mainland side of the channel, a motorist driving a saloon car whose registration number plate has not yet been established right away after purchasing ticket drove off to the ramps with high speed to the ocean even after being flagged by our ramp controllers to slow down and stop," stated KFS.









Kenya Navy, Kenya police and Kenya Ferry Services responded swiftly to the accident and the body of the driver of the car (Reg. KBX 475B), identified as John Mutinda has been retrieved and taken to Coast General Hospital Mortuary.





The car was also retrieved a few hours later by the Kenya Navy.





This comes weeks after a mother and daughter drowned after their car plunged into the Indian Ocean after sliding off the ferry while midstream and it took 13 days to retrieve their bodies.





See photos of ill-fated car below.















