Monday, December 2, 2019-When Evans Kidero was the Governor of Nairobi, he used to move around in fleet of guzzlers and heavy security like a head of state.





At any given time, Kidero was always accompanied by a contingent of heavily armed security and more than 15 fleets of guzzlers.

But after vacating office, life has really humbled.





He now rides in motorbike like a raiyaa.





Kidero is facing graft charges after he stole millions of shillings through corrupt deals when he was the County chief.





He is always in and out of the court, facing the charges that have seen his bank accounts frozen.





See photo of the former Governor riding in a boda-boda.













