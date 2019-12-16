Monday, December 16, 2019 - The Kenyan lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender (LGBTQ) community have left tongues wagging after hoisting the rainbow flag at the peak of Mt Kenya over the weekend.





The initiative dubbed #ClimbforJustice, aims to raise funds for the construction of a safe house for Human Rights Defenders in Kenya.





Members of the LGBTQ community have been coming out to publicly express themselves despite homosexuality being illegal in Kenya.









In May this year, the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (NGLHRC), petitioned the High Court to repeal sections of the Penal Code that criminalizes gay sex but their petition was thrown out.





High Court judges Roselyne Aburili, Chacha Mwita, and John Mativo declined to decriminalize gay sex in Kenya, ruling that Section 162 (a) and (c) of Kenya’s Penal Code clearly states that homosexuality is illegal in Kenya.



