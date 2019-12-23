Monday, December 23, 2019 - There is a new craze in town dubbed ‘Vajacial’ but experts have warned women about the harmful effects of this crazy procedure.
Vajacial is basically facials for the couchie.
It's a 50 minute treatment, that includes a cleanse, mild exfoliant, extractions of ingrown hairs, a soothing mask, then with a brightening serum or spot treatment.
However, experts have warned the that this vajacial procedure can cause inflammation of the private part, irritation, skin infection, and if there is a vagina infection, it may lead to pelvic infections and inability to have children.
Watch the video and thread below.
