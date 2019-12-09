Monday December 9, 2019 - The late Vice President Kijana Wamalwa’s son, William Makali, is dead.





According to the deceased’s uncle, Robert Wamalwa, Makali died on Sunday evening at their Milimani home in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.





Robert told the media that the cause of Makali’s death was not clear because they had interacted a day before his death saying he “looked fine”.

He, however, noted that the deceased was diabetic and the family is waiting for a postmortem report to confirm Makali’s cause of death.





“My nephew was diabetic and probably that might have led to his death but, of course, [when] the official autopsy report [is out] we will be able to know what happened,”





Sources said Makali, a third born in his family, died as a result of depression, alcoholism and drug abuse.



