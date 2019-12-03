Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - A lady has made shocking allegations about a 10 year old boy who was sodomized at Thika Police Station cells by a Kamiti inmate, who was held up in the cell waiting to be taken to court the next day.





According to the lady, the incident that happened over the weekend was narrated to her by her husband, who was arrested for a traffic offence and thrown in the cell after he refused to give a bribe to a policeman.





Police allegedly arrested the boy on Sunday night during regular night swoops and threw him in the station’s cell, where an inmate from Kamiti, who is facing rape charges after he sodomized a 3 year old boy, destroyed his innocence.





Read the lady’s shocking post on what exactly happed.