Friday, December 6, 2019 - This 20-year old lady, who is in a polyamorous relationship with four men, has left tongues wagging and jaws dropping after opening up on how they get intimate.





Tory Ojeda who lives with her partners in Jacksonville, Florida, began the polyamorous relationship three years ago and she’s currently heavy with a child.





The mum-to-be who is seven- months pregnant met one of her partners Marc, 18, in high school and then got into a relationship with Travis, 23, two months later.





In July, she announced her engagement to Travis before falling in love with their long-term mutual friend, Ethan, 22, and Christopher, 22, who is the baby's father.





Speaking to Barcroft TV, she said:





“Chris is the biological father.”





“We just know that because of timing and when the approximate conception date was.”





“Based off of the approximate conception day, we had been on vacation.”





“So it was only us.”





“But as far as I guess, socially goes, we're all raising the baby together, so everyone's dad.”





“We’re all very, very excited to be raising a baby together.”





On how they get intimate, she said they all have their own bedrooms but her partners “swap in and out” of her bed, each night, making sure each of them gets an “equal turn” in spending the night with her.





Check out photos below.















