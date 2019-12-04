Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - There is nothing more frustrating for ladies than men who brag and boast about their D game but fail to rise to the occasion.





It is even more frustrating when ladies meet their end of the bargain only to be left and high and dry.





This hilarious skit captures this scenario brilliantly.





The guy was really psyched up you could think he’s about to put up an Oscar worthy of a performance.





However, the girlfriend was not bothered since she knew the guy was all talk and no action.





She actually knew the guy would be done in exactly 59 seconds and dropped the bomb on his face.

Watch the video below.