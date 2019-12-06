Friday, December 6, 2019 - This curvy lady left fellow students hot and bothered during a recent graduation after she was spotted exposing her juicy thighs while rocking a gown.





The lady seemed unbothered despite her thick thighs being exposed to any one who has eyes to see.





She was busy on the phone while starved male students were breaking their necks to get the perfect view of her juicy goodies.





The shy dude who was seated next to her clearly had a hard time and you can tell by just looking at his face.



