Monday December 9, 2019-

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has congratulated Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi and his PS, Karanja Kibicho for making sure Deputy President William Ruto’s function in Nyeri on Sunday was calm and peaceful.





There was tension at the gate of Giakanja Boys High School after two groups of rowdy youth clashed before the arrival of the DP, who was the chief guest at a fundraiser organised by the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA), Mukaro Diocese.





One group burnt some black t-shirts with inscriptions 'Uhuru's bedroom' and 'No early campaigns' before police moved in and dispersed them.





Seven youths were arrested while the others managed to escape from the armed security officers.





Speaking during the event, Kuria thanked Matiang'i for 'saving' the youths, saying they could have been dealt with had they managed to enter into the venue of the fundraiser.





"I'm happy that Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and PS Karanja Kibicho have made sure this meeting was not disrupted. He actually saved those young boys trying to cause chaos because we would have dealt with them," Kuria said.





Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu is the man who had hired goons to heckle Dr William Ruto.



