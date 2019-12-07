Sunday December 8, 2019-

Veteran politician, Koigi Wamwere, has described Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, as coward who feared like a child when police arrested him on Friday.





In an interview with Sauti ya Mwananchi Radio on Saturday, Koigi who holds the record as the man who served the longest political detention, said Sonko feared the arrest and as a leader you should not fear arrest or intimidation.





The former Subukia MP said Sonko's fearful actions during his arrest, show he is not ready to lead yet, and should consider leaving the political arena until he is ready for such situations.





"I have seen a leader who fears arrest. If they are all like this, then we have uncooked leaders, let them stay out until they are cooked (Nilipoangalia nimeona kiongozi anayeogopa kutiwa nguvuni. Kama wote ni kama Sonko basi tuko na viongozi ambao hawajaiva, wawekwe nje waive kwanza)," Koigi said.





He said that as a leader, one should be prepared for such incidents, as was the case during his time, where he served jail terms under Presidents; Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Moi.





He added that leaders are expected to demonstrate fearlessness during such instances, especially when they feel they have not committed any wrong.





