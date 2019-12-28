Sunday December 29, 2019-

Former Subukia MP, Koigi Wamwere, has criticised Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga,

over his claims that he is fully involved in the fight against corruption.





In an interview with Citizen TV last Friday, Raila said his interest in the fight against graft, is one of the major reasons behind his union with President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2018.





But in an interview with Radio Mwananchi on Saturday, Koigi threw a jab at the former Prime Minister, stating that nothing has been done towards crushing the menace, given that more scandals are reported almost two years later.





According to veteran politician, this is proof enough that there is nothing like an ongoing serious campaign to eradicate graft in the country.





"No one has a right to claim they are fighting corruption as each day we are learning about a new case. (Hakuna mtu ako na haki ya kusema anapigana na ufisadi kwa sababu kila siku tunasikia kesi mpya)," Koigi said.





