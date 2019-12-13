Friday December 13, 2019

-Kirinyaga Country Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has expressed her disappointment with a section of leaders believed to be hiring goons to disrupt her rallies.





Speaking during Jamhuri Day Celebrations in Kirinyaga on Thursday, Waiguru asked the Kirinyaga County Commissioner Jim Njoka to ensure that politicians behind the act are arrested and charged in a court of law.





Waiguru argued that time for such indecent acts is gone, adding that there is need for sobriety among leaders when it comes to addressing different issues.





“We have said on our part Mr Commissioner apply the law. We respect you and that is why you have seen we have done nothing. But we have been pushed to the wall and we don’t want things to reach this level because we have reached a point where leaders do not respect me. Mr. Commissioner, respect has started to lack because they show me lack of it everywhere,” Waiguru said.





"Mr. Commissioner we have visitors in Kirinyaga. These leaders hired goons to heckle. The entire nation started sating the ground in Mt Kenya has shifted because of the noise from these persons,” Waiguru added.



