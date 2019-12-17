Tuesday December 17, 2019 - Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka, finally spoke out following his alleged summon to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Tuesday over his new revolutionary song titled Wajinga Nyinyi.





This is even as DCI has denied ever summoning the controversial rapper to its headquarters.





Speaking outside the DCI offices along Kiambu Road, King Kaka was quick to point out that his latest song was an exercise of his freedom of expression, adding that he feared for his life.

He asked President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government to support such freedoms by giving him security.





"I've played my part as a Kenyan and as a creative and I think since we are all talking about the same thing, it shows that it's affecting us in one way or another,” he stated.





"I have a family and I need security, I am very scared to a point where even a light breeze blowing through my house sends me into panic mode.”





“I have received countless threats on various platforms," he added.



